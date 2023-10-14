90 Thai Workers from Israel Arrive at U-Tapao Airport for the Third Time
BANGKOK (NNT) – Today, on October 15, 2023, at U-Tapao International Airport in Ban Chang District of Rayong Province, there was a gathering of families and officials from various agencies, along with members of the media. They had come to warmly welcome Thai workers returning from Israel for the third time, totaling 90 individuals, comprising 88 males and 2 females.
This evacuation was organized through Fly Dubai Airlines, with the departure from Israel occurring on October 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. The travelers had a layover in Dubai before continuing their journey. They departed from Dubai at 8:00 p.m. and arrived in Thailand this morning at approximately 5:30 a.m.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand