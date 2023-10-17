Pattaya Songtaew Drivers Engage in Fierce Brawl for Passengers
A rivalry among the drivers of two Songtaews, a popular form of public transport in Thailand, escalated Sunday night as the drivers engaged in a violent brawl to vie for customers.
The incident was reported to Pattaya police at 10:30 PM on Sunday night, October 15th. Police rushed to the incident scene at Pattaya Second Road, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province.
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News