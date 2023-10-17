Pattaya Songtaew Drivers Engage in Fierce Brawl for Passengers

October 17, 2023
A white Toyota Hilux songthaew (baht bus) on 2nd Road, Pattaya

A white Toyota Hilux songthaew (baht bus) on 2nd Road, Pattaya. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov. CC BY-SA 3.0.

A rivalry among the drivers of two Songtaews, a popular form of public transport in Thailand, escalated Sunday night as the drivers engaged in a violent brawl to vie for customers.

Pattaya Speedboat Operators Engage in Wild Viral Brawl at Bali Hai Pier Arguing Over Tourists

The incident was reported to Pattaya police at 10:30 PM on Sunday night, October 15th. Police rushed to the incident scene at Pattaya Second Road, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province.

Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

