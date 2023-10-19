Thai government backs UK plans to foster English study cooperation

TN October 19, 2023 0
U.S. Marines at a school in Pattaya, Thailand

U.S. Marines at a school in Pattaya, Thailand. Photo: U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Corporal Antonio Vega.

Thailand has accepted the United Kingdom’s proposed programmes to foster cooperation in English studies for Thai teachers and students in Thailand.

Education Minister Pol Gen Permpoon Chidchob on Wednesday met UK Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan and discussed educational cooperation in English studies for Thai teachers and students in Thailand.

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

