Thailand Extends State of Emergency

Thailand Extends State of Emergency1 min read
BANGKOK, May 21 (TNA) – The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, headed by Prime Minister approved the extension of a nationwide state of emergency to tackle the coronavirus pandemic for another two months through the end of July, according to spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin.
Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry on Friday reported 3,481 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours. They included 951 new cases in prisons while daily new fatalities amounted to 32.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA