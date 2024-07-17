70-Year-Old Dutch Man Dies After Falling From Six Story Building In Pattaya

A 70-year-old Dutch man died after falling from the rooftop of a six-story building on Soi Buakhao in South Pattaya late this afternoon, July 17th, 2024.

The incident occurred around 4:06 PM at a building whose name was withheld by police pending further investigation. Emergency responders rushed to the scene to find a crowd of nervous tourists gathered around the scene.

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News