NBTC Thailand Offilcial Logo

NBTC suspends 2.14 million unregistered mobile numbers in Thailand

TN

BANGKOK (NNT) – The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has temporarily suspended the services of 2.14 million mobile phone numbers after their owners did not meet the July 13 identity registration deadline. The action aims to bolster security and curb fraud linked to unregistered mobile numbers.

NBTC Issues Final SIM Card Verification Warning

NBTC Commissioner Pol Gen Nathathorn Prousoontorn explained that the affected numbers are primarily owned by individuals holding between six and 100 unregistered SIM cards, leading to the suspension of their call, SMS, and internet services. He warned that failure to register the SIM cards within the next 30 to 45 days will result in these numbers being permanently revoked and redistributed.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Krajangwit Johjit
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours