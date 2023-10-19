Pattaya Pub Raid Uncovers Two Pubgoers on Illegal Drugs

Two unidentified pubgoers were found to have taken illegal drugs during a Pattaya police raid on an entertainment venue early Wednesday morning, October 18th. The venue also did not have an operating license.

Three Pub-goers Test Positive For Drugs During Pattaya Late Night Raid

The 2 AM raid on the “Rave” nightclub located in South Pattaya in the Banglamung district, was carried out following a tip from concerned citizens. About 50 customers were found inside the venue, drinking and dancing, when the police arrived.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts