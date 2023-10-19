Pattaya Pub Raid Uncovers Two Pubgoers on Illegal Drugs
Two unidentified pubgoers were found to have taken illegal drugs during a Pattaya police raid on an entertainment venue early Wednesday morning, October 18th. The venue also did not have an operating license.
Three Pub-goers Test Positive For Drugs During Pattaya Late Night Raid
The 2 AM raid on the “Rave” nightclub located in South Pattaya in the Banglamung district, was carried out following a tip from concerned citizens. About 50 customers were found inside the venue, drinking and dancing, when the police arrived.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News