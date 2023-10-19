Phuket Tourism Strong But Sees Drop in Israeli Tourists

Phuket has generated 370 billion baht from tourism in about eight months, said the president of the Phuket Tourism Association.

Thai man saved from beheading in Israel

The President of the Phuket Tourism Association Mr. Thanet Tantipiriya told Thai Media, “In the past eight months, Phuket has generated about 370 billion baht. The number of tourists is seeing a 40 percent year over year increase when compared with 2019, before Covid-19.”

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts