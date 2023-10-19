Phuket Tourism Strong But Sees Drop in Israeli Tourists
Phuket has generated 370 billion baht from tourism in about eight months, said the president of the Phuket Tourism Association.
The President of the Phuket Tourism Association Mr. Thanet Tantipiriya told Thai Media, “In the past eight months, Phuket has generated about 370 billion baht. The number of tourists is seeing a 40 percent year over year increase when compared with 2019, before Covid-19.”
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express