Air Pollution Warning for Bangkok

Pollution in Thailand. PM2.5 dust particles on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. Photo: Peggy Marco / Pixabay.

BANGKOK, Oct 18 (TNA) – The Department of Pollution Control has reported unhealthy levels of PM 2.5 in several parts of Bangkok and its surrounding areas.

The levels of ultra-fine dust have exceeded the standard due to the approaching winter season, which brings high pressure systems and stagnant air. It is expected that these conditions will persist at an orange alert level for another 1-2 days.

