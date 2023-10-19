Air Pollution Warning for Bangkok

Pollution in Thailand. Smoke haze on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok.

Pollution in Thailand. PM2.5 dust particles on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. Photo: Peggy Marco / Pixabay.

BANGKOK, Oct 18 (TNA) – The Department of Pollution Control has reported unhealthy levels of PM 2.5 in several parts of Bangkok and its surrounding areas.

Excessive levels of PM2.5 dust detected in 28 areas of Bangkok on Monday

The levels of ultra-fine dust have exceeded the standard due to the approaching winter season, which brings high pressure systems and stagnant air. It is expected that these conditions will persist at an orange alert level for another 1-2 days.

Source: tna.mcot.net

Pollution in Thailand. Smoke haze on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok.

