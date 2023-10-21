Suspected insurgents detonate bomb in front of a gold shop in Narathiwat

Paluru, Su-ngai Padi District in Narathiwat

Paluru, Su-ngai Padi District, Narathiwat, southern Thailand. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล.

Suspected southern insurgents detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) in front of a gold shop in Tak Bai district in Thailand’s restive southern province of Narathiwat early this morning (Saturday), but there were no casualties.

Two Officers Injured in Narathiwat Ambush

The force of the explosion, which occurred at about 1.30am, caused extensive damage to the front grille and roof of the shop, located in a building in the compound of the Taba Plaza Hotel. The windows of other shop houses in the area were also shattered.

