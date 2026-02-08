Thais Flock to Polls in Historic Dual Election

BANGKOK — Voters across Thailand formed early-morning queues on Sunday to participate in the nation’s unprecedented simultaneous general election and constitutional referendum, with party leaders urging a strong turnout to shape the country’s political future.

Thailand Prepares for Unprecedented Simultaneous Election and Referendum

Polling stations nationwide opened at 8 a.m., with eager citizens lining up well in advance to cast their ballots. Voters are tasked with a triple selection: choosing a constituency MP, a party-list representative, and deciding whether to support the drafting of a new constitution.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul cast his vote in Buri Ram province, the heartland of his Bhumjaithai Party. In Bangkok, several high-profile political leaders exercised their franchise and made final appeals to the public.

Among them were People’s Party chief Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva, and Pheu Thai Party’s prime ministerial candidate Yodchanan Wongsawat. They emphasized the day’s significance, urging citizens to support their candidates and make a decisive choice on the future of the charter.

The Election Commission (EC) reported smooth operations throughout the morning and anticipated voter numbers to rise further in the afternoon. EC Chairman Narong Klanwarin expressed optimism about participation, suggesting turnout could reach between 80% and 90%, surpassing the commission’s initial 75% projection.

Polls are scheduled to close at 5 p.m., with the counting of ballots tentatively set to begin around 6:30 p.m. Unofficial results are expected before midnight, offering the first indication of the electoral and constitutional direction chosen by the Thai electorate.

