Tang Hua Seng Thon Buri department store in Thon Buri, Bangkok.

Tang Hua Seng department store to survive closure with new investors

The Tang Hua Seng Thonburi branch will survive closure, as it has acquired new investors. Details of the investment will be discussed later, said Kittipong Kittipatsorn, the store’s advisor.

The firm is also in discussions with the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) regarding its overdue electricity bills, he said.

The Thonburi branch has announced its temporary closure, starting today, which means all the shops and tenants in the branch will have to cease operations, and there is no known timeline for resumption of business, if at all.

