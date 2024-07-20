Drunk teacher drives off road in Surin, injuring 17 students

Online photos have confirmed that a drunk teacher was involved in an accident in which a pickup truck overturned, causing injuries to 17 students in Surin. The incident sparked anger on social media platforms.

Homemade Rocket Launched into Sky in Surin as Airplane Passes By

An individual identifying themselves as a student shared a photograph on social media showing the severely damaged pickup overturned by the roadside in Prasat district of the northeastern province.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!