Drunk teacher drives off road in Surin, injuring 17 students

Online photos have confirmed that a drunk teacher was involved in an accident in which a pickup truck overturned, causing injuries to 17 students in Surin. The incident sparked anger on social media platforms.

An individual identifying themselves as a student shared a photograph on social media showing the severely damaged pickup overturned by the roadside in Prasat district of the northeastern province.

