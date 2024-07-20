Thai Prisoner Police Truck with a bus license plate

Foreign Suspect Sentenced to 1,073 Years Imprisonment Over Phuket Child Sexual Exploitation

A foreign suspect who was allegedly involved in soliciting underage prostitutes during a bar raid on Bangla Road in Patong last year was sentenced to 1,073 Years Imprisonment.

Raid on Illegal Bar on Bangla Road in Patong Leads to Rescue of Six Underage Sex Workers

On Friday (July 19th) the Phuket Provincial Court sentenced seven suspects which were both Thais and foreigners (The exact numbers of Thais and foreigners were not revealed.) However, the fourth defendant who is the prime suspect which is a foreigner was sentenced in total to 1,073 years of imprisonment for the charges.

By Goongnang Suksawat
