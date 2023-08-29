The days of military coups in Thailand are gone: Sutin
Sutin Klungsang, deputy leader of the Pheu Thai Party and tipped to be the new defence minister, said today that he believes that Thailand has long passed the days of military coups.
He expressed confidence that, with the help of advisors who are former military officers, he will be able to manage the affairs of one of country’s most important ministries effectively.
By Thai PBS World