The days of military coups in Thailand are gone: Sutin

Sutin Klungsang, deputy leader of the Pheu Thai Party and tipped to be the new defence minister, said today that he believes that Thailand has long passed the days of military coups.

Coup fears: Minority government idea alarms

He expressed confidence that, with the help of advisors who are former military officers, he will be able to manage the affairs of one of country’s most important ministries effectively.

