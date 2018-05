PATTAYA, Chon Buri: A taxi motorcyclist who kicked a German tourist in the head has tritely apologised to the public for his action and claimed he was provoked by the tourist, who was bending over when assaulted.

The assault was videoed and posted online, where it drew strong social media criticism.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG AND ONLINE REPORTERS

BANGKOK POST