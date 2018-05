A man believed to have been drunk fell to his death from a balcony on the fourth floor of a shophouse in Nakhon Pathom’s Nakhon Chaisi district early on Friday, police said.

Urai Kaewsimma, 38, from Roi Et, was found dead with head injuries on the ground behind a four-storey shophouse in Tambon Khun Kaew at 4.30am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation