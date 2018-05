Two assistant nurses at a home for the elderly who used a recording on a music app to ridicule an unconscious elderly patient have lost their jobs after two online video clips of the incident drew the ire of netizens.

Ban Jaikuah Home for the elderly, which has branches in Nonthaburi and Bangkok, issued a statement on Wednesday night expressing its regret over the inappropriate conduct of two female assistant nurses on May 16.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS