UBON RATCHATHANI: A 51-year-old Briton was arrested yesterday for allegedly kicking his 29-year-old Thai wife to death in a fit of jealousy at a house in Det Udom district.

The body of the woman, identified as Kanda Smitham, was found in front of the one-storey house in tambon Non Somboon when police arrived yesterday. The woman, wearing only panties, was covered with a blanket. Police said she had been dead for several hours, media reported.

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS