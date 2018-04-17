Politico’s Daughter Arrested Packing Grenades For Songkran

AMNAT CHAROEN — A former politician’s daughter was arrested Monday for carrying two hand grenades in her bag to play Songkran.

Nichapa Chantawara, daughter of a former Democrat Party MP, was arrested in Amnat Charoen province along with her boyfriend Pitchatorn Prasansi for possessing two M67 grenades. They were riding a motorbike home after playing Songkran in the Khemmarat district when they were stopped at a checkpoint.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee,

Khaosod English