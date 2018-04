A total of 323 Songkran celebrants were killed and 3,140 others were injured in the past five days of the Songkran festival.

According to the Road Safety Centre, only on April 15, or the fifth day of the 7-day dangerous period starting April 11, 69 people died and 589 were injured in a total of 552 road accidents in single day on Sunday.

By Thai PBS