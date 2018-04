Thailand will be one step closer to becoming a country that is no longer considered to have capital punishment next year, according to a definition which adopts a 10-year period for declaring a country execution-free in practice, says Amnesty International Thailand.

The group said it was pleased this criteria will likely be met, but added the country should go the whole way and revoke the death penalty entirely.

Full story: Bangkok Post

APINYA WIPATAYOTIN

BANGKOK POST