BANGKOK, 16 April 2018 (NNT) – Holidaymakers continue to arrive at Hua Lampong Train Station after the Songkran Festival 2018 reaches its end.

People have been continuously arriving by train on Monday at Hua Lampong Train Station. The first train, which came from Sukhothai province, arrived at 4 am, followed by a train from Ubon Ratchathani at 5.30 am.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand