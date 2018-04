BANGKOK, 15th April 2018 (NNT) – The celebration of the Thai New Year continues at full steam across the country.

Governor of Chai Nat Province Ronnapop Lueangpairoj, this weekend chaired the official opening of the Songkran festival at Wat Noen Kham in Noen Kham District, where festival goers saw a parade of 19 floats from all villages, reflect the strong unity of local communities.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand