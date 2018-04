The number of drink drivers arrested by officials in the past three days since April 11 has jumped to 113,960 from almost 60,000 on the second day, said Colonel Sirichan Ngathong, deputy spokesperson of the National Council for Peace and Order, on Saturday.

In the meantime, she said that officials had seized altogether 2,991 cars and motorcycles.

By Thai PBS