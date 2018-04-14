Drunk Drivers Get Ankle Jewelry, Home Confinement

BANGKOK — A group of drunk drivers were given ankle monitors and placed under home curfew Friday as the authorities introduce new tools to crack down on the leading cause of holiday road deaths.

To make sure the nine do not leave home between 10pm and 4am without permission, the court ordered them strapped to GPS-enabled ankle bracelets, the first time they’ve been used in DUI cases, Probation Department chief Prasarn Mahaleetrakul told reporters.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English