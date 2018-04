BANGKOK, 13 April 2018 (NNT) – The Airport Department confirmed that there have been no stranded passengers at any of its 28 airports in the provinces during Songkran festival.

Airport Department Director General Darun Saengchai visited Prae airport to observe its operation. He was welcomed and briefed up on the performance of the airport by Prae Provincial Governor Phongrat Phiromrat.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,

Rewriter: tewit kemtong

National News Bureau of Thailand