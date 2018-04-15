Sunday, April 15, 2018
248 people killed and 2,557 injured in road accidents during April 11-14 Songkran celebrations

248 people killed and 2,557 injured in road accidents during April 11-14 Songkran celebrations

Thailand pick up trucks on a road
TN News 0

The death toll from 2,449 road accidents in the past four days during April 11-14 rose to 248 and 2,557 injured, with 57 deaths and 626 injured in 603 accidents on April 14 alone, according to the statistics of the Centre for the Protection and Reduction of Road Accidents during Songkran festival.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, deputy permanent secretary of public health in his capacity as the chairman of the centre, said on Sunday that drink driving accounted for the 43.62 percent of the road accidents which was the highest, followed by speeding, 25.70 percent.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

TN
