A Belgium man who police say is part of a mafia gang in Pattaya has been arrested on charges of extortion, fraud and overstaying his visa.

Tourist Police chief Surachet Hakpan on Thursday announced the arrested Gaetan Sergel Rsdoutey at a property in Bang Lamung district belonging to associate Mr Thongsai Hensail, who was also arrested.

