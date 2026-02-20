Thailand to Enter Summer on February 22, Temperatures Expected to Soar to 42°C in Northern Regions

BANGKOK — Thailand is set to officially transition into its hot season on February 22, with meteorological authorities warning that temperatures in some northern provinces could climb above 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 degrees Fahrenheit) during the peak of the summer months. The announcement was made Thursday by the Meteorological Department, signaling the end of the cooler period and the beginning of the annual heat cycle that typically extends through mid-May.

Sukanyanee Yawinchan, the department’s director-general, detailed the seasonal forecast, indicating that average maximum temperatures across upper Thailand are expected to range between 36 and 37 degrees Celsius. While this places the overall figures slightly above long-term averages, the most extreme conditions are anticipated in the northern part of the country. Provinces including Mae Hong Son, Lampang, and Tak are likely to experience the most intense heat, with thermometers potentially breaching the 42-degree mark.

“The peak heat period is anticipated from late March through April,” the department stated in its official forecast, adding a crucial note of caution regarding the heat index. Due to prevailing humidity levels, what the human body actually feels could be significantly higher than the recorded air temperature, elevating the risk of heat-related illnesses.

The transition between seasons will not be a smooth, silent shift. The onset of summer will be marked by turbulent weather phenomena, with the department forecasting summer storms across several regions. Between February 23 and 25, the northeast, north, and central parts of the country can expect gusty winds and hail, a common occurrence as the atmosphere adjusts to the changing thermal dynamics.

In light of the impending heat, health authorities have issued a stern alert regarding the dangers of heatstroke. The public, particularly outdoor workers, the elderly, and individuals with underlying health conditions, has been advised to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun. Officials warn that under such extreme conditions, the human body can easily exceed the 40-degree Celsius safety threshold, leading to potentially fatal consequences if proper precautions are not taken.

On a broader climatic scale, the department noted that the effects of the ENSO, or El Niño-Southern Oscillation, remain limited for the time being. However, meteorological models suggest that El Niño will begin to play a more prominent role in shaping the region’s weather patterns by the middle of the year. Despite this anticipated shift, overall annual rainfall across the country is projected to remain near normal levels, offering a balanced outlook for the nation’s water reserves following the intense summer heat.

-Thailand News (TN)