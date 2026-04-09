Driver Investigated After Screaming Incident on Bangkok Red Line

BANGKOK — The Department of Rail Transport has launched a probe and suspended a female train driver following reports that she was heard screaming repeatedly while operating a commuter train on the Red Line, raising urgent questions about mental health screening protocols for the capital’s rail staff.

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The incident occurred on April 7, 2026, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on a train traveling between Rangsit and Don Mueang stations. Passengers aboard the service reported hearing disturbing screams emanating from the driver’s cabin, sounds that only ceased after a concerned passenger knocked on the door to check on the operator’s well-being.

Pichet Kunadhamraks, Director-General of the Department of Rail Transport, confirmed on Wednesday that the driver has been temporarily removed from duty pending the outcome of a full investigation. Authorities are also reviewing her operating license as part of the fact-finding process. Preliminary findings suggest the driver was completing her final shift of the day when the incident unfolded. Officials believe that a combination of personal issues and accumulated work stress may have triggered the unusual behavior.

Despite the alarming nature of the incident, the driver managed to complete the route to Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal without any reported accidents or injuries to passengers. However, the department noted a significant gap in current safety protocols: the operator, SRT Electrified Train Co., does not currently require mental health evaluations for its drivers prior to employment. The Department of Rail Transport has cited the Rail Transport Act, which empowers the Director-General to order medical or competency tests if a staff member’s fitness is called into question. Acting on this authority, the department has instructed the train operator to tighten its screening processes for both physical and mental health to ensure passenger safety going forward.

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The incident has sparked broader concerns about the pressures faced by public transport operators and whether current hiring and monitoring practices are sufficient to protect the travelling public. As the investigation continues, the suspended driver’s fitness to hold an operating license remains under review, and authorities have pledged to consider policy changes that could mandate routine psychological assessments for all rail personnel.

-Thailand News (TN)