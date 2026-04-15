Motorbike Taxi Drivers Assault Tourists During Songkran in Pattaya

PATTAYA — A group of motorcycle taxi drivers was filmed assaulting foreign tourists during Songkran celebrations on April 13, sparking widespread online criticism and raising concerns about public safety in one of Thailand’s busiest tourist destinations during the traditional New Year festival.

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The attack took place in Soi 6, off Pattaya Beach in Chon Buri province, where witnesses said tensions escalated quickly into violence. Video footage shared widely on social media shows several men wearing orange motorcycle taxi vests kicking and punching a foreign tourist until he fell to the ground. Another foreign man who attempted to intervene and assist his friend was also attacked by the group. The assault occurred in front of numerous bystanders, many of whom continued celebrating Songkran nearby, seemingly unaware or unwilling to get involved.

According to an unnamed witness, the incident began when two foreign tourists were walking and playing with water guns as part of the festival. They reportedly sprayed water at a group of motorcycle taxi drivers, which led to anger and a heated verbal confrontation. The argument then escalated into a physical fight, resulting in the violent attack captured on video. Despite the severity of the incident, police at Pattaya City Police Station have confirmed that no victims have come forward to file a formal complaint.

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The incident has drawn strong criticism online, with many questioning the appropriateness of such violence during a major tourism festival that is widely promoted as a welcoming cultural event. Songkran attracts large numbers of international visitors each year, and incidents like this risk damaging Thailand’s image as a safe and hospitable tourist destination. Investigation officers are expected to examine the video evidence and gather further information to determine the facts, and authorities have indicated that legal action may follow once those involved are identified. Officials are also likely to increase scrutiny of public behaviour during Songkran celebrations, particularly in high-tourism areas like Pattaya, as the case remains under review while police work to verify details and locate those responsible.

-Thailand News (TN)