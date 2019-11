SURIN, Nov 15 (TNA) – Over 160 elephants on Friday paraded through the streets of the northeastern province of Surin, dubbed Thailand’s elephant town, and enjoyed a feast of fruits ahead of the annual Surin Elephant Round-Up this weekend.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to visit the 2019 edition of the festival which is believed to be the world’s largest.

