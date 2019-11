NONG BUA LAMPHU, Nov 14 (TNA) – A new species of carnivorous dinosaurs was unveiled in Thailand after its first fossil bones were unearthed in Nong Bua Lamphu in 1988, said the Department of Mineral Resources.

The research team, led by Paladet Srisuk, Maha Sarakham University’s Palaeotological Research and Education Centre found bone fragments at the Phu Kao – Phu Phan Kham National Park.

