Libong Island’s whale shark may have died from cardiac arrest

Koh Libong island in Trang,Thailand

Koh Libong island in Trang,Thailand. Photo: Hanumann.


A whale shark, which was found dead in the sea near Libong Island of Thailand’s southern coastal province of Trang, has been found to have died from cardiac arrest after its tail became entangled in a rope.

The creature, which measured 5.3 metres long, was towed ashore at Hat Yao beach by officials of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources. Veterinarians dissected its body to examine its vital organs and found the heart muscle to be pale, assumed to be due to a heart attack, and there were no parasites found in the heart.

