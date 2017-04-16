Sunday, April 16, 2017
Marine scientists mull no-fishing zone around Libong island to protect dugong

Boat sits in Koh Kradan, Trang
Marine scientists and researchers are considering making seabed around Libong island in Trang province which is rich with sea grass a special and no-fishing zone for the protection and propagation of dugong population.

Mr Kongkiat Kittiwattanawong, director of Centre for Research and Development of Marine Resources and Andaman Sea Coast, said that the ecological system around Libong island is ideal for the growth of sea grass which covers about 25,000 rai of the sea bed.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS

