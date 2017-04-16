Cleveland Police Hunt for Suspect who Broadcasted Murder Live on Facebook

Sunday, April 16, 2017
What the hell is Facebook’s problem. Mark Zuckerberg is purging Republicans, Independents, Libertarians, and Christians from Facebook yet murderers, rapists and child molesters get away committing their crimes on Facebook’s live feed.

As such is the case of Steve Stephens (Stevie Steve per his Facebook page) who via Facebook’s live video feed bragged about killing a man, chose his victim randomly, an elderly Black man and demanded that the man say the name, “Joy Lane.”

The victim at first had no idea what the killer was up to until the pig pulled a gun pointing it at the victim’s head and fired.

The killer blamed it on “Joy Lane.” His victim’s last words were “I don’t know no Joy Lang.”

