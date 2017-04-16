Sunday, April 16, 2017
Korat Ranked Top in Songkran Road Fatalities

Mittraphap Road, Korat province
BANGKOK — Road accidents throughout five days of the Songkran holiday claimed 283 lives this year, with Korat having the highest number of fatalities, the government disaster agency announced Saturday.

Of those deaths, 17 occurred in the northeastern province alone, though Chiang Mai had the highest number of injuries, 145. The numbers were released as part of the routine butcher’s bill for the annual “Seven Dangerous Days,” a week that covers the traditional Thai New Year festival, during which hundreds of thousands of people travel on the road.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

