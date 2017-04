A total of 283 people were killed and 3,087 others injured in 2,985 road accidents nationwide in the first five days of the so-called “seven dangerous days” of the Songkran holiday, the Road Safety Centre announced on Sunday.

Most of these cumulative accidents resulted from drunk driving (45.26 per cent) and most crashes involved motorcycles (78.96 per cent).

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation