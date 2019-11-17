Rescue service vehicle shot at in Srisoonthorn





PHUKET: Thalang Police are searching for suspects who fired a gun shot at a Kusoldharm Foundation’s rescue vehicle in Srisoonthorn earlier this week. Luckily, the incident did not result in any fatalities or injuries.

On Thursday (Nov 14), Capt Sophanat Nayao of Thalang Police was notified of an incident on Soi Thung Jien 2 in Srisoonthorn’s Moo 5 where a Kusoldharm Foundation’s rescue vehicle was damaged by a gun shot.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

