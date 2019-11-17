Pattaya area resident wins 12 million baht in Thai lottery





At 20:30 on November 16, 2019, The Pattaya News Thai first reported that our local area had a major lottery winner. The tickets were sold in the government lottery daily draw on November 16th with the numbers 017223, with a total of 12 million baht in prizes.

Upon reaching the area of Village No. 8, Nong Pla Lai Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province, reporters from The Pattaya News met Mr. Niran Manaram, 39 years old, with his mother and daughter in a state of joy.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

