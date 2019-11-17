Mon. Nov 18th, 2019

Pattaya area resident wins 12 million baht in Thai lottery

Wooden box with Thai lottery tickets

Wooden box with Thai lottery tickets. Photo: nist6dh / flickr.


At 20:30 on November 16, 2019, The Pattaya News Thai first reported that our local area had a major lottery winner. The tickets were sold in the government lottery daily draw on November 16th with the numbers 017223, with a total of 12 million baht in prizes.

Upon reaching the area of Village No. 8, Nong Pla Lai Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province, reporters from The Pattaya News met Mr. Niran Manaram, 39 years old, with his mother and daughter in a state of joy.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

TN

