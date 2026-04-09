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Super El Niño to Hit Thailand with Extreme Heat and Drought, Expert Warns

BANGKOK — Thailand is entering a Super El Niño phase that will bring extremely hot weather and a prolonged dry season, leading to drought conditions that could severely impact the agricultural sector, a leading environmental expert has warned.

Thailand Braces for Scorching Heat and Violent Summer Storms This Week

Sonthi Kochawat, a prominent climate analyst, cautioned that the phenomenon is already making its presence felt across the country. He noted that outdoor temperatures over the past two days have averaged 38 degrees Celsius and may reach 39 degrees. With relative humidity exceeding 60 percent, the heat index could rise to approximately 58.7 degrees Celsius, an extremely dangerous level that significantly increases the risk of heatstroke. Sonthi explained that under such conditions, the extreme heat may cause the human body’s internal temperature to rise to 40 degrees within just 10 to 15 minutes of direct exposure to sunlight.

The body’s temperature regulation systems may fail under such sustained stress, Sonthi warned. The skin may turn red and dry without producing sweat, a clear sign that the body’s natural cooling mechanism has ceased to function, and a person could lose consciousness rapidly without warning signs. While El Niño conditions were first detected in Thailand early this year, there are mounting signs that weather patterns could escalate into a full-blown Super El Niño in the second half of the year, according to Sonthi.

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He urged the government to prepare contingency plans for water management immediately, ensuring sufficient supply for both agricultural needs and household consumption as rainfall is expected to dwindle significantly. For the general public, Sonthi advised avoiding direct exposure to sunlight during periods of extreme heat, staying hydrated and checking on vulnerable individuals such as the elderly and young children who are most susceptible to heat-related illnesses. Farmers are being urged to adjust planting schedules and consider drought-resistant crops as the country braces for what could be one of the most severe dry spells in recent memory.

-Thailand News (TN)

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Thailand News delivers the latest updates and in-depth coverage on all things Thailand. We offer a wide array of topics, including breaking news, politics, tourism, business, culture, lifestyle, and entertainment. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

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