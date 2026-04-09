American biker dies in a truck crash in Pattaya

PATTAYA — An American national has died after being crushed by a cement mixer truck in Pattaya, following a collision at a busy intersection that highlights the persistent dangers faced by motorcyclists navigating the city’s heavy traffic.

American Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Car in Pattaya

The crash occurred on April 8, 2026, on Sukhumvit Road at the Thepprasit traffic lights. Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Unit were dispatched to the scene, where they found the victim trapped beneath the massive vehicle with catastrophic injuries. The crash involved a 10-wheel cement mixer truck registered in Bangkok and a Yamaha Fino motorcycle registered in Chon Buri. The victim was identified as a 69-year-old American man, Mr. Gilbert, who was discovered lying trapped under the truck in a curled position, suffering visible facial injuries and a severely broken left leg. Rescue workers used specialised hydraulic equipment to extract the man and provided initial first aid at the scene, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

According to the truck driver, 39-year-old Prawit, he had been delivering cement to a customer in Soi Thepprasit and was returning to Laem Chabang to reload his vehicle. He stated that while turning left onto Sukhumvit Road, he heard a loud impact that resembled a collision with an object. Upon stopping and inspecting his vehicle, he realised he had struck the motorcycle and that a person had been seriously injured. Dash-cam footage from the area showed the motorcycle attempting to pass the truck on the left side, directly in the vehicle’s blind spot, as the truck was executing its turn at the traffic lights.

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Police have launched a detailed investigation into the cause of the crash, including further questioning of the driver, examination of physical evidence at the scene and a thorough review of closed-circuit television footage from the surrounding area. Authorities are working to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the fatal collision and whether any traffic laws were violated by either party. Officials are expected to review findings from the investigation before deciding on any possible legal action against the driver. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the vulnerability of motorcycle riders on Thailand’s roads, particularly near large commercial vehicles whose drivers cannot always see smaller vehicles approaching from their blind spots.

-Thailand News (TN)