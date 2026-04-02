American Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Car in Pattaya

PATTAYA — A 46-year-old American man was seriously injured after being struck by a car while crossing Sukhumvit Road in the early hours of April 2, 2026, in an incident that has prompted a police investigation.

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The crash occurred at approximately 1:45am near the entrance to the Central Pattaya underpass. Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Rescue Service arrived at the scene to find the victim lying in the road in a pool of blood and barely breathing.

Scene of the Collision

A white Toyota Yaris was found at the location with front-end damage and a shattered windscreen. The driver, identified as 40-year-old Ms Wannawipha, was traveling with her Turkish boyfriend as a passenger at the time of the incident.

The injured man, identified only as Mr J., a 46-year-old United States national, received first aid at the scene before being rushed to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya for urgent treatment. His condition was described as critical at the time of rescue. Authorities have not released further updates on his medical status.

Driver’s Account

According to Ms Wannawipha, she was driving to the airport to drop off her boyfriend when the victim suddenly ran across the road in front of her vehicle. She stated that she was unable to brake in time, causing an impact that threw the man onto the road. She immediately stopped and contacted emergency services for assistance.

Investigation Underway

Police Lieutenant Colonel Suthiraphan Thapasri, an investigating officer at Pattaya City Police Station, has documented the scene and is reviewing CCTV footage as part of the investigation. Officials stated that evidence will be examined carefully to ensure fair legal proceedings for all parties involved.

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The incident highlights ongoing road safety concerns on Sukhumvit Road, a major thoroughfare running through Pattaya where pedestrian crossings and vehicle speeds have been the subject of previous safety assessments. Authorities have not indicated whether any charges will be filed pending the outcome of their investigation.

-Thailand News (TN)