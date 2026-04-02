Thailand Launches Strict Traffic Law Enforcement from April 1

BANGKOK — Traffic police across Thailand began strict nationwide enforcement of road traffic laws from April 1, 2026, targeting ten major violations that authorities say remain leading causes of accidents and road fatalities.

Thailand Imposes 10,000-Baht Fine for After-Hours Pub Drinking

The move follows a directive from National Police Chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, aimed at strengthening road discipline and reducing the country’s high accident rates. A preliminary “Warning Before Fines” phase ended on March 31, after which full penalties are now being enforced.

Key Traffic Fines from April 1, 2026

Violation Maximum Fine Speeding / Running red light Up to 4,000 baht Not stopping for pedestrians at crossings Up to 4,000 baht Using mobile phone while driving without hands-free equipment Up to 4,000 baht Wrong-way driving Up to 2,000 baht No helmet or seatbelt Up to 2,000 baht No driver’s license Up to 1,000 baht (or 1 month jail) Drunk driving / Reckless driving 5,000 – 20,000 baht and/or up to 1 year in prison

⚠️ Full Traffic Law Enforcement Begins April 1 — Fines Up to ฿20,000 for 10 Key Violations Thailand's 'Warning Before Fine' grace period is over. From April 1, police will strictly enforce 10 key traffic violations with fines up to ฿20,000 and possible jail time. Full article:… pic.twitter.com/NlVuNVU6dK — expatsthai (@realExpatsThai) April 1, 2026

Focus on High-Risk Areas

Authorities say the measures are designed to improve road safety nationwide and reduce preventable accidents, particularly in high-traffic urban and tourist areas. In Pattaya, where congested roads, motorbike-heavy traffic, and pedestrian activity along beachside routes often contribute to frequent incidents, enforcement is expected to be particularly visible.

Local traffic police are expected to intensify roadside checks on key routes such as Sukhumvit Road, Second Road, and Beach Road, where violations such as helmet non-compliance and mobile phone use while riding remain common.

Tourist Safety

Officials say consistent enforcement in tourist areas like Pattaya and Phuket is essential to improving safety for both residents and visitors, especially during peak travel periods. The stricter penalties aim to change driver behavior and reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries on Thailand’s roads, which have long ranked among the most dangerous in the world.

Thailand Imposes Stiff Fines on Drinkers in Tightened Alcohol Laws

For motorists and pedestrians alike, the message is clear: the period of warnings is over, and from now on, violations will come with consequences designed to be felt in the wallet — and, for the most serious offenses, in the courtroom.

-Thailand News (TN)