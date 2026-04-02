Thailand Celebrates Birthday of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn

BANGKOK — On the auspicious occasion of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s birthday anniversary on April 2, the Bureau of the Royal Household has invited members of the public to sign a book of well-wishes for Her Royal Highness through the official online system at https://wellwishes.royaloffice.th from April 1 to 3, 2026.

Thailand Celebrates 70th Birthday of Beloved Princess Sirindhorn

Royal Background

Born on April 2, 1955, Her Royal Highness is the third child and second daughter of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great (Rama IX) and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother. The Princess is the younger sister of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua (Rama X).

Academic Excellence

Her Royal Highness was the first of the royal children to attend a local institution of higher learning. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree, first-class honors and gold medal, in History from the Faculty of Arts of Chulalongkorn University, followed by a Master of Arts in Oriental Epigraphy (Sanskrit and Cambodian) from Silpakorn University, and a Master of Arts in Pali and Sanskrit from Chulalongkorn University. Her Royal Highness later obtained a doctoral degree in Development Education from Srinakharinwirot University.

Lifelong Service

The Princess began her academic career teaching history at Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy in 1980 and has rendered public service continuously ever since. Her Royal Highness is deeply loved by the Thai people for her kindness, sincerity, simplicity, and genuine concern for others.

Today, April 2, 2026, marks the 71st birthday of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. Born in 1955, the beloved "Princess Angel" is highly admired throughout Thailand for her lifelong dedication to education, cultural preservation, and rural development. Her… pic.twitter.com/cdbziCGU8Y — Personal Thailand (@PersonalThai) April 2, 2026

As a scholar, she has been studying and acquiring new knowledge throughout her life. Her Royal Highness is articulate in several languages, including English, French, Chinese, Pali, Sanskrit, and Cambodian. Whenever and wherever she travels, she always carries a notebook and pen to record all the information she gathers.

Hands-On Experience

The Princess began learning at a tender age by watching her royal parents at work while following them everywhere they went to check on their projects. This gave her hands-on experience in learning about Thai people from all walks of life. Her perseverance and efforts to improve the people’s quality of life have been recognized internationally.

Cultural Patronage

Her Royal Highness also excels in musical, literary, and visual arts. On February 26, 1985, the government announced the royal birthday, April 2, as “National Heritage Preservation Day” in recognition of Her Royal Highness’s long-standing interest in Thai arts and culture and her support for the preservation of Thai heritage. Later, in 1988, Her Royal Highness was presented with the title of “Supreme Patroness of Thai Cultural Heritage.”

HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn celebrates her birthday today

Public Well-Wishes

As Thailand marks another anniversary of her birth, citizens from across the kingdom are expected to offer their well-wishes through the official online system, reflecting the deep affection and respect that the Thai people hold for a princess who has dedicated her life to scholarship, service, and the preservation of the nation’s cultural heritage.

-Thailand News (TN)