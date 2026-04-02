Police Raid Unlicensed International School in Bangkok

BANGKOK — Authorities have raided an unlicensed international school in the Prawet district of Bangkok, arresting ten foreign teachers and staff found working without valid permits, officials said.

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Investigators from the Immigration Bureau, together with officers from Prawet Police Station and officials from the Department of Employment, inspected the premises on Wednesday following reports of suspected irregularities at the institution.

School Operating Without Licence

The team found that the school had been operating without a legally required licence for more than a year, offering kindergarten and primary-level classes to over 100 students. Investigators discovered ten foreign nationals from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nigeria who were working as teachers and staff without valid work permits. All were arrested and handed over to Prawet police for legal proceedings.

Warning to Parents

The raid followed a tip-off that an international school in the Prawet area was operating without authorisation and employing foreign teachers illegally. The commander of Immigration Division 1 stated that the case should serve as a warning to parents when selecting schools for their children, noting that institutions operating without proper licences risk sudden closure, which could directly affect students’ education and academic records.

Authorities have raided an unlicensed international school in Prawet district of Bangkok, arresting 10 foreign teachers and staff found working without permits. Listen to or read full story in 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/DxusKZBK73 — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) April 2, 2026

He urged parents to verify a school’s registration with the Ministry of Education before enrolment, emphasizing that the employment of foreign nationals must strictly comply with the law, including visa conditions and work permits for designated locations.

Police Continue The Investigation

Authorities have not disclosed the name of the school or whether additional charges will be filed against its operators. The investigation continues as officials work to determine the full extent of the violations and whether any further legal action is warranted against those responsible for running the unlicensed institution.

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For the more than 100 students enrolled at the school, the raid raises urgent questions about their educational future and the validity of their academic records. Parents who believed they were paying for a legitimate international education now face the prospect of scrambling to find alternative placements for their children while authorities determine the next steps.

-Thailand News (TN)