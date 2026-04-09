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36 Chinese Nationals Held in Pattaya Nightclub Raid

PATTAYA — Police took 36 Chinese nationals into custody for drug tests and immigration checks after raiding an after-hours party at a luxury nightclub in this coastal resort city during the early hours of Thursday morning.

Pattaya Police Raid Nightclub, Detain Chinese Tourists and Vietnamese Nationals

Approximately 40 officers from the Pattaya police station and Provincial Police Region 2 descended on the Tomorrow Land Club off Pattaya 3 Road at 3:30 a.m. following a tip-off about possible drug abuse at the venue, according to the Pattaya police chief. The club operates from a four-storey luxury building, and the tourists were using two karaoke rooms when police found them inside.

An initial search of the premises did not uncover any narcotics or illegal items. However, authorities were waiting for drug test results on the 36 Chinese individuals rounded up in the operation. Police also confirmed that the immigration status of each person would be examined as part of the ongoing investigation. No further details about potential charges or the duration of their detention have been released at this stage.

-Thailand News (TN)

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Thailand News delivers the latest updates and in-depth coverage on all things Thailand. We offer a wide array of topics, including breaking news, politics, tourism, business, culture, lifestyle, and entertainment. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

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