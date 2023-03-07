Former United Arab Emirates Policeman Arrested in Koh Phangan for Alleged Arson in Koh Samui









A former United Arab Emirates policeman was arrested on Phangan Island for allegedly committing arson on Samui Island in Surat Thani.

A Surat Thani Immigration Officer told the Phuket Express yesterday (March 4th) that they and the Samui Police arrested Mr. MUAJIB ALI SALIM SALEH ALKARBI, 40, a former United Arab Emirates Policeman . He is a wanted suspect from the Koh Samui Provincial Court in an arrest warrant issued on March 3rd.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

