Gang of hitmen busted in Surat Thani









Police have arrested a gang of hired gunmen, alleged to be responsible for more than 30 serious crimes in Thailand’s southern province of Surat Thani, including the recent killing of a member of the Tambon (sub-district) Administrative Organisation (TAO) in Phra Saeng district.

Pol Lt-Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, commissioner of Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), told the media today (Saturday) that five members of the gang, including the alleged leader, Aekkachai Maharaj, have been arrested since late January.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

