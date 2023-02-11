Gang of hitmen busted in Surat Thani

February 11, 2023 TN
Khao Phang in Ban Ta Khun District, Surat Thani

Khao Phang in Ban Ta Khun District, Surat Thani province. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล.




Police have arrested a gang of hired gunmen, alleged to be responsible for more than 30 serious crimes in Thailand’s southern province of Surat Thani, including the recent killing of a member of the Tambon (sub-district) Administrative Organisation (TAO) in Phra Saeng district.

Pol Lt-Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, commissioner of Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), told the media today (Saturday) that five members of the gang, including the alleged leader, Aekkachai Maharaj, have been arrested since late January.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Full Moon Party Sign Haad Rin Beach in Koh Phangan

More than 50,000 Tourists Join in Full Moon Party in Koh Phangan

February 7, 2023 TN
Koh Poda island in Krabi

Nine Swedish Tourists Survive after Boat Capsizes in Krabi

February 6, 2023 TN
Muay Thai competitor attempts a high kick but it is blocked by his opponent

Muay Thai Festival Takes Place in Hua Hin

February 6, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Asian elephantnts in Thailand

Elephants Hills Elephant Sanctuary in Khao Sok

February 11, 2023 TN
Khao Phang in Ban Ta Khun District, Surat Thani

Gang of hitmen busted in Surat Thani

February 11, 2023 TN
Toyota Commuter 3.0 Khon Kaen Hospital Ambulance in Khon Kaen

Patient badly injured in ambulance-truck crash in Phetchabun

February 11, 2023 TN
Downtown Pattaya at night

Indian Man Says he was Robbed of 44,000 Baht in Cash in Pattaya by Pickpockets

February 11, 2023 TN
Patong in Phuket

French Consul in Phuket Meets with Patong Police after French Motorbike Racers Arrested

February 11, 2023 TN